Our Mother and Nonni unexpectedly left our world on October 30, 2020. She was lifted up to join John, the love of her life, who predeceased her in 2018, and her parents, Paul and Angelina Arnao, and her brother, Nunzio Arnao. She is survived by her children, John Gianvittorio (April) and Joy Gianvittorio (Richard McClelland) and her beloved grandchildren Grant, Morgan, Abby, Matthew, Jack and Ana. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sacred Heart Church in Manoa for being her home for almost fifty years. Due to the pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2021. To share memories of Anita please visit www.rrfunerals.com
.