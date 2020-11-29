1/
ANITA (ARNAO) GIANVITTORIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our Mother and Nonni unexpectedly left our world on October 30, 2020. She was lifted up to join John, the love of her life, who predeceased her in 2018, and her parents, Paul and Angelina Arnao, and her brother, Nunzio Arnao. She is survived by her children, John Gianvittorio (April) and Joy Gianvittorio (Richard McClelland) and her beloved grandchildren Grant, Morgan, Abby, Matthew, Jack and Ana. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sacred Heart Church in Manoa for being her home for almost fifty years. Due to the pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2021. To share memories of Anita please visit www.rrfunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved