(April 12, 1935 – Oct. 28, 2020) Age 85, most recently of Washington Crossing, PA passed away late Tuesday evening. Beloved daughter of George Mattern and Louise D. Schween Allen. Beloved wife of Dr. Edward J. Fitzgerald Jr. She is survived by her children Edward III "Ward" (Kathy) of Haverford, PA, Jennifer Fitzgerald Rohmeyer (Paul) of Belle Mead, NJ, Christine Fitzgerald Schmidt (Steven) of Vallejo, CA, Anna Fitzgerald of Alexandria, VA, and 7 grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother George Mattern and scores of extended family, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Anita was born in Scranton, PA. As a young girl, Anita and her mother moved to Washington, DC and then eventually Philadelphia, PA where she was to spend the majority of her life. She attended Lincoln High School in NE Philadelphia where she exceeded academically, skipped multiple grade levels, and graduated at the age of 16. Anita may have been at times the smartest woman in the room, as she was accepted into Mensa membership by testing above the requisite IQ. Anita continued her education at Northeast Business School and eventually became an insurance underwriter; living and working in center city Philadelphia. Anita loved the theater and prior to marriage could be found acting on the stage at the Abbey Stage Door Theater. Anita and Ed married on Feb. 9, 1963 and remained married for 53 years until Ed's passing in 2016. Anita, raised their 4 children in Northeast Philadelphia and Huntingdon Valley, PA. As a parent, Anita was strong-willed with steely resolve in service to her husband and family. In 1976, they, with other family members, acquired The Buccaneer and The Palm Crest motels in North Wildwood, NJ, where she adopted a new profession as motel manager and operator to help put her children through college. The family spent many happy summers down-the-shore until 1999. As empty nesters later in life, Anita and Ed moved to Washington Crossing, PA to spend their golden years. Anita was a loving wife, mother, friend, and neighbor. Holding one of the kindest, purest and dearest hearts ever bestowed by Our Creator, persons gravitated to her. With faith, family and friends at the center of her life, she hosted many holiday parties, weekends down-the-shore, and vacations with the people she loved. Her children got to hear the stories regaled with flare and drama and a good laugh. She will be missed. Anita succumbed Tuesday due to complications of coronavirus complicated by a devastating vascular dementia and an adverse cardiac history that suddenly struck 5 years ago in the form of a stroke. She had spent the last few years of her life in the care of her children and most recently in the home of her son and daughter-in-law. Anita was fortunate to have passed under their loving care. Her family will receive family and friends on November 21st at St Denis Roman Catholic Church, 2401 St Denis Lane, Haverford PA, 19083 with a COVID-sensitive Viewing to begin at 10:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. The services will be live-streamed for those unable to attend due to sensitivities and risks regarding the coronavirus at the St. Denis Church's Facebook page In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anita's name to Theater Philadelphia Emergency Relief at https://www.theatrephiladelphia.org/theatre-philadelphia-emergency-relief
or Dementia Society of America https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate
. (www.stretchfuneralhome.com
)