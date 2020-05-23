ROSENSTEIN
ANITA (nee Dickler)
On May 22, 2020. Devoted wife of 64 years to the late Fred L. Rosenstein; mother of Jack and Beryl Rosenstein and Carol and Joel Silver. Loving grand-mother of Brian and Amy Rosenstein, Mark and Jennifer Rosenstein, Richard and Kerri Silver and Jonathan and Pam Silver. Adored Gi-Gi to Evan, Eve, Sean, Chase, Lucas, and Jacob. Sister of Gerri and Ron Fash, Marvin and Mickey Dickler, the late Herbert Dickler, and the late Joan Dickler Berman. She will also be missed by sister-in-law Leatrice Dickler, brother-in-law Arnold Berman and his companion Elaine Lutz, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, The Ronald McDonald House, or a charity of your choice. Funeral Services will be private. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
ANITA (nee Dickler)
On May 22, 2020. Devoted wife of 64 years to the late Fred L. Rosenstein; mother of Jack and Beryl Rosenstein and Carol and Joel Silver. Loving grand-mother of Brian and Amy Rosenstein, Mark and Jennifer Rosenstein, Richard and Kerri Silver and Jonathan and Pam Silver. Adored Gi-Gi to Evan, Eve, Sean, Chase, Lucas, and Jacob. Sister of Gerri and Ron Fash, Marvin and Mickey Dickler, the late Herbert Dickler, and the late Joan Dickler Berman. She will also be missed by sister-in-law Leatrice Dickler, brother-in-law Arnold Berman and his companion Elaine Lutz, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, The Ronald McDonald House, or a charity of your choice. Funeral Services will be private. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 23, 2020.