Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
ANITA (Rosner) SCHATZ

ANITA (Rosner) SCHATZ Notice
SCHATZ
ANITA (Rosner)
Of Boynton Beach, Florida and Margate, NJ, formerly of Dresher, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Sidney and Lillian (Servetnick) Rosner of Philadelphia, the devoted and cherished wife of 56 years to Dr. Nathan Schatz, proud and loving mother of Michael and Elyse, Gary, and Melanie (Schatz) and Michael Wolfson, and adoring Ro-Ro of grand-children Leah, David, Jacob, Sydney and William. Beloved sister of Karen (Vladimir) Svirsky. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Friday 10 A.M. at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Michael and Elyse Schatz. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to Beth Sholom Congrega-tion or Camp Ramah in the Poconos.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020
