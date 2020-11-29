Died November 22, 2020 after a short battle with cancer at the age of 86. Anita was predeceased by her husband Theodore (Ted) of 60 years in 2014. Anita was the only child of Bertha and Harry Lundy. However, she had a large extended family with many cousins and they enjoyed much family time together. Anita met Ted at a Sweet 16 party. They married and lived in Overbrook Park before moving to Wynnewood 11 years ago. While in Overbrook Park, she was very active in their synagogue where Anita made many lifelong friends. She organized the synagogue's trips to Broadway for many years and would avidly scour reviews to pick the next 'good show'. After Ted retired, they enjoyed many travel adventures. Anita often started her day with a long walk outside. In later years, she would 'walk the halls' in her apartment building. She enjoyed her apartment community, kibbitzing with her lady friends and hanging out at the pool in the summer. Anita is survived by her sons Barry (Gina) and Alan and a daughter, Debra (Mark) Berlin. She was a special and loving grandmother to Alex. She was also very close with her cousin Jay Harris and his wife Deborah and especially with their son Eric, who saw her as his grandmother. Services will be private. Mourners are encouraged to donate in her name to a food bank of their choice to feed those so in need. www.levinefuneral.com