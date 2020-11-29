1/1
Anita (Lundy) Sigal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died November 22, 2020 after a short battle with cancer at the age of 86. Anita was predeceased by her husband Theodore (Ted) of 60 years in 2014. Anita was the only child of Bertha and Harry Lundy. However, she had a large extended family with many cousins and they enjoyed much family time together. Anita met Ted at a Sweet 16 party. They married and lived in Overbrook Park before moving to Wynnewood 11 years ago. While in Overbrook Park, she was very active in their synagogue where Anita made many lifelong friends. She organized the synagogue's trips to Broadway for many years and would avidly scour reviews to pick the next 'good show'. After Ted retired, they enjoyed many travel adventures. Anita often started her day with a long walk outside. In later years, she would 'walk the halls' in her apartment building. She enjoyed her apartment community, kibbitzing with her lady friends and hanging out at the pool in the summer. Anita is survived by her sons Barry (Gina) and Alan and a daughter, Debra (Mark) Berlin. She was a special and loving grandmother to Alex. She was also very close with her cousin Jay Harris and his wife Deborah and especially with their son Eric, who saw her as his grandmother. Services will be private. Mourners are encouraged to donate in her name to a food bank of their choice to feed those so in need. www.levinefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved