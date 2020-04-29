Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANN McNAMEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN B. McNAMEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN B. McNAMEE Notice
McNAMEE
ANN B.


May 29, 1935 -- April 26, 2020

A lifelong Philadelphian, retired banking executive, arts supporter and volunteer for Center City events, Ann B. McNamee died April 26, 2020 of leukemia.
She was an endlessly supportive grandmother to Andrew and Julie Gelman, the mother of Melissa Rodkin (Howard Gelman) and Dennis Rodkin (Jessica Rifkin) and the sister of Dennis Buckley (Louise).
In her memory, her family asks that donations be sent to the Arden Theatre, 40 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -