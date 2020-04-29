|
McNAMEE
ANN B.
A lifelong Philadelphian, retired banking executive, arts supporter and volunteer for Center City events, Ann B. McNamee died April 26, 2020 of leukemia.
May 29, 1935 -- April 26, 2020
She was an endlessly supportive grandmother to Andrew and Julie Gelman, the mother of Melissa Rodkin (Howard Gelman) and Dennis Rodkin (Jessica Rifkin) and the sister of Dennis Buckley (Louise).
In her memory, her family asks that donations be sent to the Arden Theatre, 40 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020