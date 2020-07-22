SHERIDANANN C. (nee Davies)
Age 77, of Drexel Hill, on July 18, 2020.
Loving mother of Philip Sheridan (Jennifer), Patrick Sheridan (Ruth) and Michael Sheridan. Also survived by her 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Sister of Hugh Davies (Jan), Martha Blasberg (the late Bill) and sister-in-law, Deb Davies. Predeceased by her brother Michael Davies.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann's memory to Stratford Friends School, 2 Bishop Hollow Road, Newtown Square, PA 19073 would be appreciated.Arr. by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300
