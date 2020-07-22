1/1
ANN C. (Davies) SHERIDAN
SHERIDAN
ANN C. (nee Davies)


Age 77, of Drexel Hill, on July 18, 2020.
Loving mother of Philip Sheridan (Jennifer), Patrick Sheridan (Ruth) and Michael Sheridan. Also survived by her 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Sister of Hugh Davies (Jan), Martha Blasberg (the late Bill) and sister-in-law, Deb Davies. Predeceased by her brother Michael Davies.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann's memory to Stratford Friends School, 2 Bishop Hollow Road, Newtown Square, PA 19073 would be appreciated.
Arr. by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. Ann was a wonderful person, mother and grandmother. I had the pleasure of doing her hair over the last few years and she always had a smile on her face. We shared many stories of our grandkids and laughs along the way. The angels are in good company.. prayers for the family
Karen McArdle
Friend
July 22, 2020
I knew Ann from working at Bryn Mawr Hospital for many years. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. She will be remembered in my prayers. May god bless her family at this difficult time. May she rest in peace.
DIANE G GARDNER
Coworker
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Davies) Sheridan Families for the loss of your loved one, Ann, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
