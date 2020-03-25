Home

ANN D. (McFadden) STUHLMAN

Age 92, of Havertown, PA, Passed on March 21, 2020. Beloved wife of William C. Stuhlman, Sr., loving mother of Andrea (John) Daggett, Maureen Stuhlman, Donna Stuhlman, William Stuhlman, Jr., Suzanne (Louis) Lacovelli, Michael (Sheila) Stuhlman and the late James (Theresa) Stuhlman, dear sister of Rose Marie (the late William) McCoppin, Dolores (the late Thomas) McLaughlin, Daniel (the late Marietta) McFadden and the late Thomas McFadden; also survived by 4 grand-children. Services and interment will be scheduled in the near future. Online condolences at:

www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by 610-449-0300

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 25, 2020
