ANN ELIZABETH MYSKIW
MYSKIW
ANN ELIZABETH
On April 28, 2020, age 64. Sister to Irene Strickland; beloved aunt (Auntie Cookie) of Alexander and Diana (Joseph) Strickland, and Christina (Justin) and Catherine Corlies; cherished great-aunt to Nicolas, Alexa, and Alaina. She is predeceased by parents, Helena and Pawlo and her sister, and dearest friend, Olga Corlies (survived by John). A lifelong Philadel-phia resident, Ann was retired from the U.S. Social Security Administration, Mid-Atlantic Social Security Center.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's name may be made to the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear. I worked with Ann at Social Security and we lived in the same street.
Memory Eternal!
Joe
Fr. Protodeacon Edwards
Neighbor
