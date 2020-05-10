MYSKIW

ANN ELIZABETH

On April 28, 2020, age 64. Sister to Irene Strickland; beloved aunt (Auntie Cookie) of Alexander and Diana (Joseph) Strickland, and Christina (Justin) and Catherine Corlies; cherished great-aunt to Nicolas, Alexa, and Alaina. She is predeceased by parents, Helena and Pawlo and her sister, and dearest friend, Olga Corlies (survived by John). A lifelong Philadel-phia resident, Ann was retired from the U.S. Social Security Administration, Mid-Atlantic Social Security Center.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's name may be made to the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania.



