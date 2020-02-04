Home

ANN G. (Greenwald) SICKLES

ANN G. (Greenwald) SICKLES Notice
SICKLES
ANN G. (nee Greenwald)
On February 2, 2020 of the Hill at Whitemarsh. Beloved wife of the late Edward Sickles, dearest Mother of A. Leon Sickles and his husband (Donny Lara Gagne) and MaryAnn S. Watson and her husband (Dr. Robert A. Watson), the late Edward Sickles and sister of the late Jane Salzer. Devoted Grandmother: of Ryan Watson (Dr. Phoebe Mellen), Daniel Sickles, Stephen Watson (JoJo), Jennifer Sickles and Megan Watson and Great Grandmother of Nolan D. Watson. Services and Interment Private. Memorials in her memory may be made to Abington Jefferson Health (memo Sickles Fund of Excellence), 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001 or The Philadelphia Museum of Art 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkwayy, Phila, PA 19130.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020
