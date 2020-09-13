1/1
Ann Jones WILKERSON
Of Philadelphia, PA died peacefully on September 9, 2020. Beloved wife to Dr. L. Douglas Wilkerson. Mother of Daniel Davies and Sarah Davies Kim. Stepmother of Jonathan Wilkerson and David Wilkerson. Grandmother of eight grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Settlement Music School, https://www.settlementmusic.org/give-now/ or to the Christ Church Preservation Trust, https://www.christchurchphila.org/giving-to-Christ-Church-preservation-trust/Chadwick & McKinney FHwww.chadwickmckinney.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
