ANN K. FRANKHOUSE
1934 - 2020
FRANKHOUSE
ANN K.


86, of Lansdale, previously of New Cumberland and Mechanicsburg, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Einstein Medical Center in Montgomery County. She was born June 26, 1934 in Philadel-phia to the late Harrison Gill and Florence May (Ellson) Kildare. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Marlin B. Frankhouse, and sister, Carolyn Kildare Kramer.
Ann was a 1952 graduate of Upper Darby HS and a 1956 graduate of Bucknell University where she received a degree in Elementary Education. It was at Bucknell where she met her husband to whom she was married for 59 years at the time of his death in 2016.
Ann worked in elementary education for her entire 25-year career, apart from taking a break to raise her children. She retired in 1991 from the West Shore School District after teaching the majority of her tenure as a third-grade teacher at Highland Elementary School in Camp Hill. After retiring, Ann enjoyed travel, golfing, winters in Florida, and spending time with her grandchildren. After Marlin's death in 2016, Ann moved to a retirement community in Lansdale, in order to be close to her daughter.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Diane F. Fox (David) of Lansdale; son, Dr. Joseph H. Frankhouse (Julie) of Portland, Oregon; five grandchildren, her niece and nephew. In consider-ation of current conditions, private services will be held August 18th with family and close friends attending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribu-tions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1610 Carlisle Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 12, 2020
Ann, you were just one of the best teachers ever. Your sincere caring never escaped anyone who came in contact with you. God bless!
Dr. Jean Dyszel
