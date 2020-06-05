CASALE





Of Philadelphia, PA and Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully in her home on May 19, 2020 at the age of 98. She was the widow of the late Ernest C. Casale, former Director of Athletics and Administrator at Temple University and is survived by a son, Richard (Barbara), grandchildren Christopher (Erin) and Nicole and many nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Potomac, MD at a date yet to be determined.Please view details and sign the family guestbook at

