ANN L. (Angelina Luongo) CASALE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CASALE
ANN L. (nee Angelina Luongo )


Of Philadelphia, PA and Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully in her home on May 19, 2020 at the age of 98. She was the widow of the late Ernest C. Casale, former Director of Athletics and Administrator at Temple University and is survived by a son, Richard (Barbara), grandchildren Christopher (Erin) and Nicole and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Potomac, MD at a date yet to be determined.
Please view details and sign the family guestbook at

www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved