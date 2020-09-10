1/1
ANN M. DUNN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88, of Havertown, PA, on September 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Cornelius. Loving Mother of Maureen Zachwiejia, Cathy Knapp (Jim), Patti Stevens (Mike), Connie Dunn, Ann Hyland (John) and Paul Dunn. Cherished grandmother of Michael Stevens, Megan Gettz, Jessica Brennan, Jimmy Knapp, Morgan Knapp, Alison Knapp, Kyra Knapp, Anna Zachwiejia, Dylan Hyland, Kieran Hyland, Ian Hyland, and Quinn Hyland. Great-grandmother to Daria Stevens and Nicolas Brennan. She is also survived by her twin sister, Sister Marita Jean, I.H.M. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Friday 11:00 A.M. at Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Camilla Hall, 1145 W. King Road, Malvern, PA 19355 would be appreciated. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Annunciation BVM Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved