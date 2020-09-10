Age 88, of Havertown, PA, on September 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Cornelius. Loving Mother of Maureen Zachwiejia, Cathy Knapp (Jim), Patti Stevens (Mike), Connie Dunn, Ann Hyland (John) and Paul Dunn. Cherished grandmother of Michael Stevens, Megan Gettz, Jessica Brennan, Jimmy Knapp, Morgan Knapp, Alison Knapp, Kyra Knapp, Anna Zachwiejia, Dylan Hyland, Kieran Hyland, Ian Hyland, and Quinn Hyland. Great-grandmother to Daria Stevens and Nicolas Brennan. She is also survived by her twin sister, Sister Marita Jean, I.H.M. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Friday 11:00 A.M. at Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Camilla Hall, 1145 W. King Road, Malvern, PA 19355 would be appreciated. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com