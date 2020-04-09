|
JONES
ANN M.
Died April 6, 2020, one day before her 91st birthday. She was predeceased by her husband Tom in January 2020. She is survived by her four children, Wendy Quintrell (Tim), Deb Veneziale (John), Rich (Terri), and Dave and seven grand-children, Greg (Leslie), Brian, Laura, Michael, Ryan (Monica), Katie, and Cullen.
Ann received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Penn State University in 1951. She met Tom Jones, the brother of a Penn State friend, Betsy. Ann and Tom married in September 1953 in Narberth, PA and lived in various locations throughout Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, settling in Malvern where Ann stayed home to raise their 4 children. As they grew, she returned to the workforce including 10 years as the Secretary at Paoli Presbyterian Church followed by 12 years at All-Fill Inc. After retirement, Ann and Tom moved to Limerick, PA and then to Shannondell in Audubon.
Ann's favorite things included gardening, bird watching, sewing, cross-stitch, knitting, crossword puzzles on the beach in Avalon, the Phillies, family gatherings, and music. Ann filled her home with piano music and sang with the Paoli Presbyterian Choir, the Exton Chorale, and the Shannondell Singers. She was an active member at Paoli Presbyterian for over 50 years where she also was the moderator of the deacons and a longtime organizer and member of the Food Closet. Ann stayed active during her 10 years at Shannondell where she and Tom cherished time with their new friends.
Memorial and interment services in the Paoli Presbyterian Memorial Garden will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to the Deacons Food Closet at paolipres.org (Give).
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 9, 2020