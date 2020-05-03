DUFFY
ANN MARIE
On April 28, 2020, of Philadel-phia, PA was called to the light of heaven. Beloved wife of Neal. Loving mother of Rosemary (James Kearney), William (Jeong) and Thomas (Colleen) and grandmother to 8 grand-children. She is survived by her brother, John and sister, Theresa, as well as many nieces and nephews. Ann was born in Hazleton, PA as the youngest of 6 children. After graduating from St. Gabriel's High School in Hazleton she went on to a nursing degree from Mercy Hospital. Ann cared for our nation's veterans at the East Orange VA and the Georgia VA early in her career. She met the love of her life Neal and was married in 1962. Neal and Ann eventually relocated to Medford Lakes, NJ, where Ann became a school nurse in Cherry Hill, showing a deep devotion to the myriad of students who passed through her door.
Her true passion was always her family. Ann was a devoted mother and grandmother; her grandchildren were her true pride and joy. Over the last few decades, she faced her chronic illnesses with grace, determi-nation, and a fierce will to live. Her legacy of love and devotion to family and others will not be forgotten. Her light will shine on.
Due to the restrictions of public gatherings at this time, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to BrightFocus Foundation Macular Degeneration Research.
To offer condolences, please visit BALDI FUNERAL HOME website under Ann's name.www.baldifuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.