GILLESPIEon June 24, 2020. Wife of the late Edward S. Gillespie. Loving Mother of Ann Marie Kestel (husband Ken). Sister of John F. Foley, William Foley and Margaret Meyer (nee Foley). Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Wednesday, July 1st at 11 AM at Nativity BVM Church 2535 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., PA 19134. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM. Interment at New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ASPCA at https://secure. aspca. org/team/annmarie.gillespie.

