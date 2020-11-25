Passed away on Nov. 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry Berry and James McGee, devoted mother of Colleen Berry and Maureen Drumm (Christopher), dear sister of Maureen Mickler, loving Mom Mom of Bridget Theresa, Maura Elizabeth, Caitlin Ann, and Erin Mairead; also survived by in-laws, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 10 A.M. St. Hilary of Poitiers Church, 920 Susquehanna Rd., Rydal, PA 19046 followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to St. Hilary School would be appreciated. Interment Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, 11 A.M. Resurrection Cemetery. wackermanfuneralhome.com