1/
Ann (nee Heaney) McGee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on Nov. 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry Berry and James McGee, devoted mother of Colleen Berry and Maureen Drumm (Christopher), dear sister of Maureen Mickler, loving Mom Mom of Bridget Theresa, Maura Elizabeth, Caitlin Ann, and Erin Mairead; also survived by in-laws, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 10 A.M. St. Hilary of Poitiers Church, 920 Susquehanna Rd., Rydal, PA 19046 followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to St. Hilary School would be appreciated. Interment Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, 11 A.M. Resurrection Cemetery. wackermanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Viewing
10:00 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wackerman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved