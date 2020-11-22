Of Newtown, died peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was 79. Devoted teacher for over 37 years for the Philadelphia School District. Loving and devoted wife of John P. Murray. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late James J. Sr. and Mary McGlinchey Prendergast. Loving mother of John Murray Jr. of Newtown and Alexis Park (Damien) of Doylestown; adoring grandmother of Daniel and James Park and survived by her brother James Prendergast Jr. (Patricia) and her sister Joan Foley (Leo). Preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Prendergast, Catherine Donnelly, and Mary Fasola. In the interest of safety for all those Nancy loved, the family will hold Services and Interment at a time when it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Perelman Center for Neurodegenerative Disease Research by visiting https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MC&fund=600179
or by making a check payable to the "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania" and mail to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Elizabeth Yannes, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. www.fluehr.com