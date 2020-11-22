1/
Ann P. "Nancy" (Prendergast) Murray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Newtown, died peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was 79. Devoted teacher for over 37 years for the Philadelphia School District. Loving and devoted wife of John P. Murray. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late James J. Sr. and Mary McGlinchey Prendergast. Loving mother of John Murray Jr. of Newtown and Alexis Park (Damien) of Doylestown; adoring grandmother of Daniel and James Park and survived by her brother James Prendergast Jr. (Patricia) and her sister Joan Foley (Leo). Preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Prendergast, Catherine Donnelly, and Mary Fasola. In the interest of safety for all those Nancy loved, the family will hold Services and Interment at a time when it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Perelman Center for Neurodegenerative Disease Research by visiting https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MC&fund=600179 or by making a check payable to the "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania" and mail to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Elizabeth Yannes, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. www.fluehr.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved