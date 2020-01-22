|
|
HENNER
ANN R. (DellaMonica)
On Jan. 20, 2020, age 67 yrs., of Glenside. Beloved wife of Jerry. Loving mother of Michael and Jason (Rachel). Also survived by 2 grandchildren Finley and Reagan. Sister of Edward DellaMonica Jr. (Lisa), Elissa DellaMonica, Lynn DellaMonica and Paul DellaMonica (Maria) and survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Sat., 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Int. private. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Road (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside PA 19038, Friday, 6 to 9 P.M. and to her Viewing before Mass at the Church Saturday after 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jefferson Hospice, 2510 Maryland Road, Suite 250, Willowood Bldg., Willow Grove, PA 19090 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020