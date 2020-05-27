RUSSO
ANN (nee Musumeci)
Passed on May 25, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Frank. Beloved mother of Laura Alessandrini. Grandmother of Robert and Tina. Great grandmother of Dominique and Anthony, Jr. Viewing Thursday 10:00 A.M. at THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.