ANN SELMA HURLEY (KIRSCH) McNABB
1924 - 2020
OCTOBER 15, 2020- of Wayne, PA. Beloved wife of the late John P. Hurley, Jr. and the late James F. McNabb. Devoted mother of Ann Cantwell, Karen Boland, Mary McNabb, Patricia Iaboni, Elise Pacitti and Jacqueline Hurley. Loving step-mother of James F., Jr., Paul V., Robert S., Maria Morgan, Lisa Kelly and Thomas W. Also survived by 28 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and her brother David Kirsch. Funeral service and interment are private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camilla Hall, Sisters of I.H.M., 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern PA 19355. McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
To access the live stream, go to www.stthomasofvillanova.org
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
