Ann Shively Kalbach
Age 96, died on October 13, 2020 at Wesley Enhanced Living Germantown/Stapeley. She was a graduate of Cornell University, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and an active participant in the Cornell Dramatic Club. A long-time resident of Bryn Mawr, she came to the Philadelphia area in 1945 to work as a District Director for the Girl Scouts of Delaware County. For six years, she taught kindergarten at Episcopal Academy, and later, as a volunteer, she coordinated a program for pre-schoolers at Stenton Family Manor, a Germantown homeless shelter. A novelist and free-lance writer, her first novel, Pedigrees, depicted the social order of the Philadelphia area. She later wrote two other novels, Whirlwind, about a female real estate magnate, and French Kiss (no relation to the movie), which combined the cultures of the U.S. and France, where she lived with her brother for several years. She served on the Board of the Franklin Inn Club and as a president of the former Charlotte Cushman Club, established as a home-away-from-home for actresses on tour. She continued her interest in theater as a Board member of the Charlotte Cushman Foundation, grant-maker for Philadelphia's regional theater companies. She was active, as well, in the Jeptha Abbott Chapter of the N.S.D.A.R. Ann Kalbach was a descendant of Colonel John Armstrong, Washington's aide-de-camp during the Revolutionary War, as well as a frontier soldier of the French and Indian Wars before that. She was married 60 years to Harrison Kalbach and is survived by two children, Harrison LeVan Kalbach, Jr. and daughter Suzanne Kalbach, as well as grandson Alex Garcia. Her memorial will be held after the pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Harriton Association, Box 1364, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 11, 2020.
