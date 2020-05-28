BOYLE
ANN T. (nee Sweeney)
Of Springfield, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 of natural causes at her home in the presence of her family. She was 92 years old. She is the beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Boyle and the loving mother of Mary P. Boyle, Ann Boyle, Patricia (Robert) Cordaro, Kathleen Boyle, Alice (John) Harkins, Thomas (Caitlin) Boyle, and the late Daniel Boyle. Ann is also survived by 11 grandchildren, and her brother-in-law, Joseph P. Boyle (Dotsie). Ann, born in Bayonne, New Jersey was raised in St. Columba Parish, Phila. She graduated from J.W. Hallahan HS in 1945.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Saturday, May 30. Due to the current pandemic situation, the services will be private to the family. In lieu of any expression of sympathy, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made in Mrs. Boyle's name to Patrick's Pals Foundation, P.O. Box 942, Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889 (www.patricks-pals.com/donate-to-patrick-s-pals/;.)
ANN T. (nee Sweeney)
Of Springfield, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 of natural causes at her home in the presence of her family. She was 92 years old. She is the beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Boyle and the loving mother of Mary P. Boyle, Ann Boyle, Patricia (Robert) Cordaro, Kathleen Boyle, Alice (John) Harkins, Thomas (Caitlin) Boyle, and the late Daniel Boyle. Ann is also survived by 11 grandchildren, and her brother-in-law, Joseph P. Boyle (Dotsie). Ann, born in Bayonne, New Jersey was raised in St. Columba Parish, Phila. She graduated from J.W. Hallahan HS in 1945.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Saturday, May 30. Due to the current pandemic situation, the services will be private to the family. In lieu of any expression of sympathy, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made in Mrs. Boyle's name to Patrick's Pals Foundation, P.O. Box 942, Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889 (www.patricks-pals.com/donate-to-patrick-s-pals/;.)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 28, 2020.