GOLDEN
ANN W. (nee Wolfsten)
Dec. 24, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, PA. Beloved wife of the late Louis M. Golden, Jr. with whom she had a storybook marriage for nearly 65 yrs; loving mother of Joanne (Richard) Ruchman and L. Michael Golden; cherished grandmother of Allison and Corey. Ann was a valiant and courageous woman throughout her life. She was one of the first women to get her pilot's license in the early 1940's. She held leadership positions with the League of Women Voters and the Abington Free Library. She was an accomplished athlete; an avid life-long tennis player with tournament wins to her credit. Of most importance to Ann were her family and friends to whom she was devoted. Services were private. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 10, 2020