LARSON

ANN W.

Born Aug. 20, 1930 in Youngstown, OH. She died April 20, 2020 in Newtown Square, PA. Wife to Eric G. Larson. Survived by Karen Ann Larson and Andrew Warnock Larson. Donations can be given to the Hospice Program, Penn Medicine Hospice, 400 E. Marshall St., West Chester, PA 19370.



