ANNA B. (SALVATORE) PINTO
"The Pretzel Lady", November 4, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Angelo "Shorty" Pinto. Beloved mother of Marion (Fred) Tupling, Theresa Conolly, Michael (Marge) Pinto, C.S.M. Retired C.S., Annamarie (Victor) Tedesco, Joseph (Tricia) Pinto, Angela Corrato, Charles Pinto, and Monica (Chris) Kalin. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SATURDAY, 10:30 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. Expressions of Sympathy monti-ragofuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
