BUCKLEY
ANNA (nee Clarke)
94, of Upper Darby, PA passed on Monday April 20, 2020. Born in Tullawaltra, Bailieborough, County Cavan, Ireland. Pre-ceded in death by her husband, Jeremiah Buckley, her daughter Mary and her loving parents, James P. and Margaret Clarke. Also preceded by cherished siblings and spouses, Peter Clarke (Peggy), Katie Mulligan (Tom), Mary Ellen Clarke (Anthony) and Philomena Stephens (Ed).
She was the proud and loved mother of two sons, Sean (Deirdre) and Jerry (Donna). She will be missed dearly by her loving grandchildren, Niall, Sarah Hlawatsch (Neil), Katie Walter (Johnny), Molly, Amy, Kieran and Jane and her very recent great grandchild, JJ Walter. She will be greatly missed by her caring and loving nieces and nephews, both here and in Ireland, and most of all by her companion, friend and caretaker, Hyacinth Buchanan.
Anna will always be remembered as a devout Catholic and a daily Mass communicant. She gave to many and prayed for all.
Services will be private due to current conditions. There will be a special Mass followed by a celebration of her life at a future date.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020