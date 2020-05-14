CACCAVOANNA (nee Tortoreto)Passed on May 11, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Nicholas. Beloved mother of Nicholas (Sharon) Caccavo, Gina (Giacomo) Apadula, and the late Lisa Caccavo and the late baby Nicholas Caccavo. Grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 7. Affectionately known as Dolly, Annie, Nanni, and Anna Banana. She will be remembered for her piano playing, her curls, her beautiful green eyes, and her loving and nurturing spirit to her family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations to Conley Cushings Disease Fund TFEC, 200 N. 3rd St., 8th Fl., Harrisburg, PA 17101 would be appreciated.