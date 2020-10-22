Age 93, of Upper Darby, was called home to God on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born in South Philadelphia on December 7, 1926 to Nunzio and Nicoletta Bianco and raised along with her eleven brothers and sisters (all deceased) in the city until she moved to the Highland Park section of Upper Darby in 1952. It was then that she became a most treasured member of St. Laurence Parish. She was still attending daily mass and communion until two weeks prior to her death. Anna was married to her late husband John for 64 years before his death in 2011. She is survived by her sons Martin (Joyce), John (Betty) Michael (Catherine) and her daughter Jean Leonetti (Joseph). She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Joseph. A grandson Martin Paul Cappelletti preceded her in death. Her cherished grandchildren are Marc, Gina, Nicholas, John, Thomas, Joseph, Michael, Kate and John Cappelletti, Samantha, Michael and Joseph Leonetti. Anna delighted in slipping a grandchild a $20.00 bill for "ice cream". She would always be willing to cook their personal favorite meal and would beam as they ate it. She loved being at the beach with them and walking "the boards". Attending countless baseball games, musicals, ballet recitals, graduations and First Communions. She did it all and loved it all. Nothing was too much to do for her beloved grandchildren. Great-grandchildren Elianna Cappelletti, Violet Cappelletti and Anna Sophia Cappelletti were just beginning to get the lavish treatment when fate intervened. During her children's school years, she was a member of four different Mothers Clubs at four different Catholic schools. She was an Honorary Chairperson of the Monsignor Bonner Annual "Friar Fest" Fundraiser and a member of the very first class of the St. Laurence Parish Hall of Fame. Until she reached age 90, she was an annual helper and organizer of the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade and Celebration. She was part of the devoted cleaning team that kept St. Laurence Church shining and a 20 year attendee and card dealer at the Upper Darby Senior Center. She walked everywhere and traveled by bus, if needed. She liked the bus because "you can always meet interesting people". For many years she operated a water ice stand at the Observatory Hill Playground in Highland Park and donated the proceeds to St. Laurence CYO programs. Her neighbors loved her and she was always cooking for them. Anna had developed a special talent for crocheting and there are at least 100 blankets, hats and sweaters in the world today that were another way for her to show her love and caring. She never wasted a day and will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by all. Funeral arrangements by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions and a Memorial Service will be scheduled in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to St. Laurence Parish, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com