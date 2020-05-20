ANNA COTROB CAROULIS
CAROULIS
ANNA COTROB
A Philadelphia native, passed away on May 13, 2020 at the age of 92. She was a long time resident of Huntington Beach California. She is survived by her three sons: Steven (Kimberly) of Long Beach, CA; Jon of Jenkintown, PA; and William of Huntington Beach, CA, and her granddaughter Devon (Mitchell) Burkett, along with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
She graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1945. On May 1, 1955, she married James Caroulis at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Phila. They were married until his passing in 2009.
In 1998 she lost her sight to macular degeneration, but she refused to let it hold her back. A voracious reader, she started listening to books on tape and attended concerts with her children.
Anna loved life, had a lively personality and made friends easily. She was a devoted mother who said raising her three sons was the most fulfilling part of her life. She was also close to two older sisters and their families. She will be in the hearts of her loved ones always.
Because of the Covid-19 virus restrictions, there will be no immediate funeral. Plans are to inter her next to her late husband in Yeadon, PA, with memorial service and celebration of her life in the autumn.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
