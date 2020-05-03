DeCARLO
ANNA (nee Mattei)
Age 98 April 30, 2020. Devoted wife of the late John. Beloved mother of Joan Wertheimer and John DeCarlo MD. Loving grandmother of Joshua Wertheimer. Viewing, Mass and Interment will be PRIVATE.www.baldifuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.