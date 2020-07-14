1/1
ANNA (Amatrudo) DEL BORRELLO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEL BORRELLO
ANNA (nee Amatrudo)


July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carlo. Devoted mother of Carol (Louis) Cerminara, Diane (Brian) Katz, Janet (Jackie) DelBorrello, Rita (Ronald) Reed, Linda (Steven) Scorzo, and the late Pasqual DelBorrello. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Sister of Rita DiBruno and predeceased by 4 brothers and one sister. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY 9 A.M. until 10 A.M. The Church of St. Nicholas, 9th and Watkins Sts Funeral Mass and burial will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in her memory to St. Anthony of Padua Scholarship Fund. Please be sure to observe all COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and mask requirements.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
The Church of St. Nicholas
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monti-Rago Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved