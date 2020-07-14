DEL BORRELLO





July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carlo. Devoted mother of Carol (Louis) Cerminara, Diane (Brian) Katz, Janet (Jackie) DelBorrello, Rita (Ronald) Reed, Linda (Steven) Scorzo, and the late Pasqual DelBorrello. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Sister of Rita DiBruno and predeceased by 4 brothers and one sister. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY 9 A.M. until 10 A.M. The Church of St. Nicholas, 9th and Watkins Sts Funeral Mass and burial will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in her memory to St. Anthony of Padua Scholarship Fund. Please be sure to observe all COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and mask requirements.

Expressions of Sympathy

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com



