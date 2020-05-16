ANNA G. (SCUITO) BLUNDI
BLUNDI
ANNA G. (nee SCUITO)
on May 13, 2020, 9 days after her husband Vincent, age 94, of S. Phila., formerly of Lawrence, MA. She is survived by her loving niece Susan (Gary) Gobrecht, loving aunt to Erica, Timmy and Michael Scuito, Michael, Jr. and his daughter Jeanine. Anna was a tailor in various shops, until becoming a homemaker to take care of her aging parents every need. Her 3 great passions were traveling, entertainment including dinner shows, dancing and attending concerts of various stars throughout the 60's, 70's and 80's. Anna and Vince were members of Lindenwold NJ Lodge where they danced every chance that occurred. The 3rd passion was Casino trips where she enjoyed playing the slots, seeing the club acts and dining in the casinos. She will be sorely missed. Anna and Vincent's Funeral mass will be held privately in Epiphany of Our Lord Church, followed by their Entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum.
Arr. LEONETTI-O'LEARY F.H. INC

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
