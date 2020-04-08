|
PANZANO
ANNA G.
Passed away on April 6, 2020. Born in Phila. Anna was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (nee Dionisio). Anna was a devoted daughter, cousin, Godmother and Friend. She worked 27 years for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia at the Annunciation B.V.M Church in South Phila.
She is survived by her cousins Anthony (Rita) Feola and Joseph Feola. And her Goddaughters Phyllis McIlvaine and Anne Marie Scola,
Services and Interment will be held privately and a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in Anna's memory can be made to Annunciation BVM Church, 1511 S. 10th Street, Phila., PA 19147.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 8, 2020