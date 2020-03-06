Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA BRITTEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA H. BRITTEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA H. BRITTEN Notice
BRITTEN
ANNA H.


Of Burlington, NJ Passed away on March 4, 2020 at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Andrew John Britten, Jr. Loving mother of Nancy Britten and Janice Del Rossi and her husband Charles. Grandmother of Kristin and Andrew Del Rossi. She worked in procurement for the Navy in Philadelphia for many years. Formerly active in Rhawnhurst Baptist Church in Phila. and in Heritage Baptist Church in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Viewing 10:30-11:30 A.M. and Funeral Service at 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, March 10 at the Chapel at the Masonic Home, 902 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016. Burial will follow in Brig. Gen. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cem., Wrightstown, NJ. Donations to , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053

www.bradleyfhmarlton.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -