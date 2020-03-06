|
BRITTEN
ANNA H.
Of Burlington, NJ Passed away on March 4, 2020 at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Andrew John Britten, Jr. Loving mother of Nancy Britten and Janice Del Rossi and her husband Charles. Grandmother of Kristin and Andrew Del Rossi. She worked in procurement for the Navy in Philadelphia for many years. Formerly active in Rhawnhurst Baptist Church in Phila. and in Heritage Baptist Church in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Viewing 10:30-11:30 A.M. and Funeral Service at 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, March 10 at the Chapel at the Masonic Home, 902 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016. Burial will follow in Brig. Gen. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cem., Wrightstown, NJ. Donations to , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020