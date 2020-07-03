1/1
ANNA "EILEEN" (Stock) HANRAHAN
HANRAHAN
ANNA "EILEEN" (nee Stock)


resident of Middletown, Delaware, peacefully passed away on July 1, 2020 at Christiana Hospital with her loving family by her side. She will be sadly missed by the love of her life her husband of 56 years, Joseph. Beloved mother of Darlene (late John) Murphy and Kate (Frank) Curtin and proud grandmom of Michael (Erin) McClain, Kaitlyn (David) Inverso, Thoren Murphy, MacKenzie Curtin, Frankie Curtin, Benjamin Curtin and great grandmom of Nicholas, Rauri, Kieran, Nora and Griffin. Sister of Ronald (Toni) Snock and the late Richard Snock. Dear aunt of Carolyn, Lauren and Richella. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Tuesday morning from 10:30am at THE MURPHY RUFFENACH, Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home, 3rd & Wolf Sts. Funeral Home Religious Service 11:30am with burial to follow in SS: Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf Street Philla., PA, 19148.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 3, 2020.
