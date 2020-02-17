|
INNEQUALE
ANNA (nee Vernose)
Feb. 15, 2020 Age 98. Beloved mother of Annette "Nan" Kelly (Jim Proctor) and Luisa (Bill) Mattioli. Sister of Ray Testa and the late Salvatore, Anthony, Gerard and Vincent. Grandmother of Ana (Mark) Smith, Kristin (Joseph) Fargnoli and Charles S. Giunta. Great-grandmother of LuLu, Colt, Memphis, Salvatore and Joseph; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Wed. 9 to 10 A.M. at St. Paul Church, 923 Hutchinson St., Phila. PA 19147. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to St. Paul Church.
www.baldifuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 17, 2020