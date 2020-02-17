Home

Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
10th and Christian Sts.
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
10th and Christian Sts
ANNA (Vernose) INNEQUALE

Feb. 15, 2020 Age 98. Beloved mother of Annette "Nan" Kelly (Jim Proctor) and Luisa (Bill) Mattioli. Sister of Ray Testa and the late Salvatore, Anthony, Gerard and Vincent. Grandmother of Ana (Mark) Smith, Kristin (Joseph) Fargnoli and Charles S. Giunta. Great-grandmother of LuLu, Colt, Memphis, Salvatore and Joseph; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Wed. 9 to 10 A.M. at St. Paul Church, 923 Hutchinson St., Phila. PA 19147. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to St. Paul Church.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 17, 2020
