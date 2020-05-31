Or Copy this URL to Share

Share ANNA's life story with friends and family

Share ANNA's life story with friends and family

VERDON

ANNA J.

Age 96, of Sacramento, CA, formerly of Philadelphia, May 23, 2020. Predeceased by loving husband, Joseph. Beloved mother of Gregory (Sharyn), Joanne, and Cynthia Verdon. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store