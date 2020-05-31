VERDON
ANNA J.
Age 96, of Sacramento, CA, formerly of Philadelphia, May 23, 2020. Predeceased by loving husband, Joseph. Beloved mother of Gregory (Sharyn), Joanne, and Cynthia Verdon. Services will be private.
ANNA J.
Age 96, of Sacramento, CA, formerly of Philadelphia, May 23, 2020. Predeceased by loving husband, Joseph. Beloved mother of Gregory (Sharyn), Joanne, and Cynthia Verdon. Services will be private.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.