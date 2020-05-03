ANNA JULIA (D'Innocenzo) LAGO
LAGO
ANNA JULIA (nee D'Innocenzo)
On April 23, 2020, in FL. Wife of the late Vincent P.; sister of the late Louis, Mary DeYenno and Rose Delucia. Survived by her sons, V. Phillip (Linda) and John; her daughters, Nancy and Pat Lago; her 6 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also her sister, Phillis Weidenhammer and sister-in-law, Doris D'Innocenco. Funeral Mass at a later date at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Strafford and Inurnment at St. Monica Cemetery.www.danjolell.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
