LAGOANNA JULIA (nee D'Innocenzo)On April 23, 2020, in FL. Wife of the late Vincent P.; sister of the late Louis, Mary DeYenno and Rose Delucia. Survived by her sons, V. Phillip (Linda) and John; her daughters, Nancy and Pat Lago; her 6 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also her sister, Phillis Weidenhammer and sister-in-law, Doris D'Innocenco. Funeral Mass at a later date at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Strafford and Inurnment at St. Monica Cemetery. www.danjolell.com