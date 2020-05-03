ANNA JULIA (D'Innocenzo) LAGO
LAGO
ANNA JULIA (nee D'Innocenzo)
On April 23, 2020, in FL. Wife of the late Vincent P.; sister of the late Louis, Mary DeYenno and Rose Delucia. Survived by her sons, V. Phillip (Linda) and John; her daughters, Nancy and Pat Lago; her 6 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also her sister, Phillis Weidenhammer and sister-in-law, Doris D'Innocenco. Funeral Mass at a later date at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Strafford and Inurnment at St. Monica Cemetery.www.danjolell.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Our Lady of the Assumption
Burial
St. Monica's cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I never met Mrs. Lago, but I am a good friend of Phil's and we would talk about her. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Pete F
Family Friend
Julia was very loved and holds a special place in our hearts. She was one of a kind and will be deeply missed by many here at CV. We are thinking of you and your family through this difficult time. Please reach out if you need anything at all.
Victory Sloan
Friend
Love knows no boundaries, While Julia is no longer physically with us, her spirit is always around all of us. Please know your in our thoughts and prayers. Know we all are thinking of you and family. If you ever need support, please do not hesitate to reach out. Wishing you comfort.
Robin Kaleel
Friend
