Passed away October 13, 2020. A lifelong resident of the Fishtown section of Philadelphia, Anna is the beloved wife of the late John Sr. Devoted mother of John Jr., Robert and his wife Susan. Loving sister of Lillian Schorpp and Harry Schussler. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, 8:30 A.M. to 10:15 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave., Phila., followed by her Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. Interment Oakland Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Jefferson Hospital Dept. of Medical Oncology, 925 Chestnut St., Suite 220, Phila., PA 19107 in her memory would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store