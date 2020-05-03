HOUGH
ANNA M.
Age 93, 0f Yardley, PA on April 29, 2020. Wife of the late William L. Hughes and Robert Hough. Mother of William L. (Margie) Hughes, Gail (Patrick) Hamson, Paul (Linda) Hughes, Kimberly (Edwin) Flagg, David (Barbara Warren) Hughes, Dough (Jean) Hough, Dana (Drew ) Hough Debbie ( Brett) Weigle and Dawn (Brian) Tinney; grandmother of 9; great grandmother of 23 and great great grandmother of 8. Private services and interment in Glenwood Memorial Park were held at the convenience of the family. www.swartzgivnish.com/obituaies
ANNA M.
Age 93, 0f Yardley, PA on April 29, 2020. Wife of the late William L. Hughes and Robert Hough. Mother of William L. (Margie) Hughes, Gail (Patrick) Hamson, Paul (Linda) Hughes, Kimberly (Edwin) Flagg, David (Barbara Warren) Hughes, Dough (Jean) Hough, Dana (Drew ) Hough Debbie ( Brett) Weigle and Dawn (Brian) Tinney; grandmother of 9; great grandmother of 23 and great great grandmother of 8. Private services and interment in Glenwood Memorial Park were held at the convenience of the family. www.swartzgivnish.com/obituaies
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.