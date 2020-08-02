1/1
ANNA M. (Passanante) MELONI
MELONI
ANNA M. (nee Passanante)


On July 28, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 92. After 72 years together, God called Anna and her beloved husband Frank home within two days of each other. Devoted mother of Frank J. Meloni, Jr. (Deborah) and Audrey Meloni (James Hay, IV). Loving grandmom of John Bilbrough (Nikki), Eric Bilbrough (Meghan), Beth Ann Cash (Brandon), Stephen Meloni (Sherin), Gregory Meloni and Michael Meloni. Great grandmom of Kane, Braden, Iris, Mark, Sarah and Viola and great great grandmom of Jonathan. Dear sister of Benjamin, Michael, Frances, Carmela, Josephine, Sam and Margaret. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a Viewing from 10 A.M. to 12 noon Thursday, August 6th at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR, 200 S. Black Horse Pike, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Service 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna's memory to the charity of the donor's choice.

Email expressions of sympathy: Condolences@
GardnerFuneralHome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home, Bellmawr
AUG
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home, Bellmawr
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Bellmawr
200 S. Black Horse Pike
Bellmawr, NJ 08031
856-931-9450
