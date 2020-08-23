1/
ANNA M. (Pyle) TEES
TEES
ANNA M. (nee Pyle)
On Aug. 17, 2020, age 90 yrs., of Phila. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Loving mother of Joanne Bartol (Joseph). Also survived by 3 grandchildren and 4 great granddaughters. Funeral Mass Tues., 11 A.M., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 321 Witmer Rd., Horsham, PA 19044. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Tues. after 10 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul St. Catherine of Siena Conference at the above address would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Send Flowers
