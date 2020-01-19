Home

MACELKO
ANNA (nee Uhryn)


January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael Macelko; dear mother of Walter (the late Joyce) and Michael, Jr. (Anne); loving grandmother of Melanie Pierce (Josh), Katherine, Nicholas and Nina and great-grandmother of Greenly; also survived by a sister, Helen.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday, at 9:30 A.M., at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1545 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA. Requiem Liturgy 10:30 A.M. Int. St. Mary's Cem., Elkins Park, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anne UC Church or to The Ukrainian Hour Radio Program, 1508 Society Hill Dr., Bensalem PA 19020, would be appreciated.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020
