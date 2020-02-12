|
|
CARLUCCI
ANNA MAE (nee Kearns)
Of Leola, PA formerly of Manoa, PA, passed on February 7, 2020.
Beloved wife of Frank J. Carlucci and loving sister of Mary Coffen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings, Tom and Bud Kearns, Cathy Mackell, and Eileen Connelly.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020, 10 - 11 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Avenue, Havertown, PA 19083, followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cem., Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. Arrs. by:
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA www.donohuefuneralhome.com
610-353-6300
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020