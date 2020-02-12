The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
105 Wilson Avenue
Havertown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
105 Wilson Avenue
Havertown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA CARLUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA MAE (Kearns) CARLUCCI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA MAE (Kearns) CARLUCCI Notice
CARLUCCI
ANNA MAE (nee Kearns)
Of Leola, PA formerly of Manoa, PA, passed on February 7, 2020.
Beloved wife of Frank J. Carlucci and loving sister of Mary Coffen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings, Tom and Bud Kearns, Cathy Mackell, and Eileen Connelly.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020, 10 - 11 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Avenue, Havertown, PA 19083, followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cem., Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. Arrs. by:

THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA
610-353-6300

www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now