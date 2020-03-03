The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
S. ANNA MAE S. MICHAEL ANNICE SSJ Notice
S. ANNA MAE
HARKIN, SSJ
Formerly S. MICHAEL ANNICE, SSJ
February 28, 2020. Age 85. Daughter of the late Michael and Anna Harkin. Sister of Catherine "Pat" McAleer and the late Michael and Daniel Harkin; Margaret Wilson, Mary Ellen Harkin and Veronica Mackey. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and members of her Congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Call on Thursday, 1:30 P.M., St. Joseph Villa. Funeral Mass will be held at 3 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister's name to Saint Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 3, 2020
