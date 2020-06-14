THACKRAYMay 29, 2020. Age 98, matriarch and co-founder of Thackray Crane Rental, Inc., she passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Born on April 20, 1922 in Philadelphia to Sebastino "Benny" and Frances Cassalia, Anna later founded Thackray Crane Rental, Inc., along with her husband, Walter John "Bear" Thackray, Sr., who were visionaries ahead of their time. With an entrepreneurial determination, they established the commercial construction company from humble beginnings in their Fox Chase home in 1947 with the purchase of a couple of cranes. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years in 2010 and she is survived by her six devoted children, Walter John, Jr. "Skip" (Diane, Sue), Maria Linda (Lloyd) Schmeusser, Robert (Assunta), Mark (Mary), James (Lisa) and Carole Anne (Gerald) Tadley. Anna felt the utmost joy in the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all adored her for the doting grandmother she was. She is also survived by her loving sister, Frances Cassalia Castor, and her many cherished nieces and nephews, who will all miss her zest for life. Anna's faith was a very integral part of her life as she prayed to the Blessed Virgin Mary daily. A devout, lifelong communicant of Saint Cecilia Church, it was a religious trip to Canada that sparked her passion for travel. Anna's favorite traveling companions included her sisters and sisters-in-law, and together they explored the world through their many adventurous journeys, both domestic and international. An advocate for education and learning, Anna was known to have encouraged many, both emotionally and financially, to pursue their educational dreams. She was a motivator to those to reach their highest potential. She will be fondly remembered for her unconditional love and support that she extended to so many, for her sharp wit, and for her sincere generosity. Many would agree that Anna had a gift for making anyone feel like they were the most special person in the room. Her enduring legacy is one that will be treasured by her extended family, countless friends, many neighbors, the Thackray Crane Rental family and all whose lives were touched by Anna. The Thackray family is forever grateful for the compassionate care that Jose Díaz provided to Anna for many years. Due to the current restrictions, a private service was held and a beautiful life celebration will be planned by the family at a later date when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a donation to either the Holy Spirit Sisters, 55 East Bristol Road, Feasterville, PA 19053 or Saint Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Services provided by

