1/1
ANNA MARY WHALEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHALEN
ANNA MARY


89, a resident at Foulk Manor North, Wilmington, DE, passed away on August 3, 2020. Anne was born in September of 1930 to the late Hugh and Catherine P. Flynn. She was the spouse of the late Samuel C. Whalen, Jr., with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Anne and Sam were longtime parishioners of Good Shepherd parish in Philadelphia and Our Lady of Notre Dame de Lourdes, Swarthmore, PA. Anne was mother to Samuel Paul (Amparo), John Francis (Lisa), Anne Marie (David), Stephen F.X. (Janet) and Catherine Elizabeth (David); proud, loving grandmother to her 8 grand-children, as well as Aunt Anne to her nieces and nephews. A proud graduate of West Philadelphia Catholic Girls' High School (Class of 1948) and St. Joseph's University, Anne was a dedicated teacher in the Philadelphia Catholic School System.
A private funeral service will be held at McCRERY & HARRA FUNERAL HOME, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on August 8, 2020. Anna will be laid to rest with her husband at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.
A celebration in remembrance of her life with friends and family will be planned for the near future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to West Catholic Preparatory School, 4500 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA; https://www.westcatholic.org) can be made in remembrance of her support for quality education.

www.mccreryandharra.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved